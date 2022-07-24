News Desk

Pakistan reports 532 COVID cases in single day

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has witnessed a slight decline after nearing 3% for several days, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Sunday morning.

Pakistan reported 532 COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, which placed the country’s coronavirus positivity ratio at 2.74%. The new infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 19,402 samples.

Moreover, the virus claimed the lives of three more people overnight, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,467.

Meanwhile, 179 coronavirus patients are being treated in critical care units of different medical facilities across the country.

BA5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally.

According to the World Health Organisation’s most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.

