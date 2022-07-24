News Desk

Pakistani delegation reaches USA to participate in health dialogue

A Pakistani delegation led by Health Minister Qadir Patel has reached the USA to participate in the Health Dialogue, which is starting on July 25.

Chairman National Institute of Health and Director of Health Ministry Dr Baseer Achakzai are also part of the delegation. Pakistan is participating in the dialogue on America’s invitation.

According to Heatlh Ministry, nine virtual rounds of the dialogue have been conducted already. America State Department officials and health officials would participate in the conference.

The dialogue would be focused on border health security services, nutrition, maternal health and improvement in CDC and the drug regulatory Authority.

Paksitnai delegation would identify the shorcoming of the health ministry in the dialogue and inform the US officials about the betterment coming with the collaborative work.

According to sources, the USA would provide assistance to the health ministry with regards to technology transfer, training, upgradation, Corona polio and other viral diseases’ vaccines, tools for the centre for disease control and laboratory equipment.

USA would also provide four modern mobile laboratories to the Pakistan Health Ministry.

