Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth at World Athletics Championship

In the final, Nadeem threw at a distance of 86.16m, his season best, despite not being fully fit.

Meanwhile, India’s Neeraj Chopra got the silver medal with a throw of 88.13m.

Participation in the World Athletics Championship was Arshad’s first major international event since Tokyo Olympics. He is the first Pakistani to have qualified for the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj, meanwhile, played three events in June this year.

The 25-year-old Pakistani javelin thrower rose to prominence last year when he qualified for the final of the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Pakistani athlete to compete in the final of any track and field event in Olympic history.