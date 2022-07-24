News Desk

Parts of Karachi receive light showers

Parts of Karachi on Sunday receives light showers under the fourth spell of monsoon rains in Sindh.

Areas including, Malir, Model Colony, Airport, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Korangi, Saddar and other parts received light showers.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department, the fourth spell of monsoon rain has started in Sindh and the system has entered the province.

In the next three to four hours, Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfall.

In its fresh update, the PMD said strong monsoon currents have started penetrating into eastern Sindh and will prevail till July 26 and 27.

Under the influence of the news system, the city was expected to see widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy and very heavy falls.

Heavy or very heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Larkana, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh during the forecast period, it added.

