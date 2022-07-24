News Desk

People’s bus service suspended for all routes in Karachi after rain

Amid heavy spell of rainfall and waterlogging in multiple areas of Karachi, the administration of the People’s bus service has announced to suspend the service across the city.

According to details, the areas including Korangi, Saddar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and others being covered by the recently launched bus service witnessed heavy intermittent rain, resulting in suspension of the service.

“The People’s Bus Service has been suspended at all routes in Karachi,” a message from the administration of the bus service said.

It is worth mentioning here that Peoples Bus Service is currently operating on three routes in the port city, with the Sindh government aiming to launch bus service on six other routes.

