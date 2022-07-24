PML-N forms Punjab Cabinet

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leadership on Sunday decided to form Punjab Cabinet immediately after Hamza Shahbaz retained his post by winning the Punjab Chief Minister election.

In this regard, a party meeting was held in Model Town under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the post-Punjab CM election, which was attended by the senior party leaders.

Party sources privy to the matter said that it was decided in the meeting that the Punjab cabinet should be formed immediately.

While Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Bilal Yasin, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Malik Ahmed Khan, and Sardar Awais Leghari could be part of the Punjab cabinet.

On the other hand, there is a possibility of including 3 members of the People’s Party and independent members in the cabinet.