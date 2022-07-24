PML-N leaders reproach judiciary for past decisions

LAHORE – Senior PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday urged the judiciary to make across the board decisions and apply equal standards of justice to all the political parties. Addressing a press conference here, he said that the PML-N believes in the supremacy of law and the constitution and always respected the court verdicts.

He said that the PML-N had always shown constraint in respect of the institutions in the larger national interest, but it has always been subjected to the worst decisions. He said that indiscriminate accountability should be ensured as nobody was above the law. Speaking in the context of the interpretation of the Article 63-A of the Constitution by the Supreme Court, Talal said the parliament was the supreme institution as it had the mandate to make or amend the laws and if there was any need to make amendments in any law, the parliament should only take up the matter. He said that PTI chief Imran Khan had been uttering derogatory remarks against the national institutions and threatening them to get decisions of his choice.

The PML-N leader noted that foreign funding and Peshawar BRT cases had been pending for years despite plenty of evidence emerging in these cases. He demanded that the verdict in the cases should be announced soon. Talal maintained that the PML-N had been subjected to the worst victimization during the PTI-led government as the entire leadership was put behind the bars in fake cases and nothing was proved against anyone. He, however, said that the party would not sit silent and would give a befitting response to any campaign by the PTI.

To a question, he said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain being Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s President had written a letter to direct his MPAs regarding their vote in CM’s election same like 25 MPAs of the PTI were disqualified on the direction of party chief Imran Khan. He mentioned that the PML-Q MPAs contested election after being nominated by the same party president.

The PML-N leader said that the party paid the price many times for serving the people of the country and for its loyalty. He said the coalition government led by PML-N again opted to take tough decisions for saving the country from getting default rather than going to the general elections by leaving the country at its fate. He said the PML-N was always ready for general elections, however, it wanted a level-playing field to ensure free and fair elections in the country. He also said that the ruling coalition should not be forced to go into early elections after taking unpopular decisions to put the economy on the right track. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in the Panama case for not taking salary from his son.

Separately, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Saturday asked why Imran Niazi was considered above the law despite disrespecting the Constitution and committing contempt of the court. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he alleged that Imran Khan used abusive language against institutions and courts; and was involved in foreign funding scam. He further alleged that the PTI chief caused division in the forces and attempted to involve courts in political cases by pressuring them through the social media, but no legal action was taken against him despite all these things. Ahsan said that it was Imran whose government signed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which brought stress on the country’s economy. “It is you who is responsible for the destruction of Pakistan’s economy.”

The minister said that the coalition government’s constitution of full bench to hear the Punjab chief minister election case should be taken seriously, as it was important to avoid any dispute. He said the coalition parties wanted to protect the sanctity of the courts at any cost. The minister said that Qasim Suri remained an MNA and the deputy speaker of the National Assembly on a stay order for around two-and-a-half years and committed contempt of the court as well. He violated the constitution but no action was taken against him. He said that the Punjab deputy speaker should also be respected like the speaker of any other assembly.

He alleged that Imran Niazi was working to create anarchy and instability in the country.

He said that Imran used the same method in Pakistan to hijack the electoral process by using foreign funding, which was employed in the United States by Donald Trump The PML-N leader said the coalition government was trying to restore credibility of the country by honouring the IMF agreement, signed by the previous government. He alleged that Imran had gathered all thieves and dacoits in his cabinet when he was in power but called his opponents thieves and dacoits. He further alleged that Niazi manipulated the National Accountability Bureau actions against his political rivals.

Ahsan challenged Imran Khan to show a single project, from Karachi to Peshawar, which he completed during his tenure as the premier. He asked where Niazi spent development funds during his tenure, what happened to his promises of one crore houses and five lakh jobs. “Now, he will not be allowed to mislead the youth by selling the new narrative of slavery. We will not allow you to hide your ineligibility under the cover of your so-called narrative,” he said. He claimed that Imran employed 1,400 social activists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Rs25,000 monthly salary each and they had been pursuing a campaign against the national institutions. He said that the PML-N and its coalition parties played a responsible role to save the country under the current situation.

When he was asked that there were some efforts under way to bring all political parties on the table to sort out a political solution to the current crisis, Ahsan Iqbal said that if Imran Niazi was looking for an NRO in his foreign funding case on the pretext of reconciliation, the coalition government would not accept it.