PML-N, PTI hit out at each other as SC hears Elahi’s plea

ISLAMABAD – As all eyes are now set on the Supreme Court that will decide the fate of PML-N government in Punjab, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday chided the ruling coalition by asking the state institutions how long they will allow ‘mafia’ to plunder the country?

On the other hand, the ruling PML-N – the rival party of opposition PTI — has toughened its stance on the issue of election of chief minister in Punjab with the senior party leader Maryam Nawaz saying that “enough is enough” and they would not accept the “unilateral decisions” of the apex court. In a series of tweets, ex-premier Khan said that in just over 3 months, ‘the Zardari-Sharifs’ mafia has brought the country to its knees politically and economically; simply to save their illegally accumulated wealth amassed over 30 years of plundering Pakistan.

“I can say with certainty after my interaction with our nation and their response to my call for Haqeeqi Azadi that the people of Pakistan have had enough and will not allow these mafias to continue their loot and plunder,” he said.

He warned that the country was not far from Sri Lanka’s situation when the public poured out to the streets.

Khan alleged that these people have been plundering Pakistan for the last 30 years and are now responsible for the present economic meltdown. “These thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets in a devious manner they are attempting. The nation will never trust them with our national assets.”

On the other hand, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif made it clear that her party should not be expected to bow down to “unilateral decisions”. “Enough is enough,” she said while referring to the apex court’s short order, issued earlier in the day, wherein the top court restrained incumbent CM Punjab Hamza Shehbaz to serve only as a “trustee” chief executive of the province until the hearing resumes in Islamabad on Monday.

A day earlier, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had challenged Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s controversial ruling in the Supreme Court, which declared Hamza Shehbaz as winner in the run-off election of CM Punjab. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial is hearing the petition.

In a series of tweets, the PML-N leader Maryam said that if the house of justice also comes under the pressure of bullying, threats, and abuses, and repeatedly makes specific decisions through the same bench and negates its own decisions, then we should not be expected to bow our heads in front of such decisions.

The PML-N leader said that the current political chaos and instability began with an apex court verdict, through which the court made an interpretation of the Constitution of its own choice and ordered that the votes of those lawmakers should not be counted who cast their votes at their own choice while deviating from the party lines.

“Today, the same order is being reinterpreted so that the same favourite can benefit from it again like he had benefited in the past,” she said, referring to Chairman PTI Khan.