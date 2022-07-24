PML-N will begin ‘speaking against army’ in next few days, Fawad Chaudhry alleges

A war of words between the PTI and PML-N erupted on Sunday with PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry alleging that the PML-N “has begun to speak against the judiciary, and over the next few days, it will begin speaking against the army too.”

He further alleged the PML-N “feels it has made a big mistake by aligning itself with the establishment against Imran Khan” and now the party’s vice- president Maryam Nawaz will “seek to push an anti-establishment narrative”.

“The flaw in this scheme is that the people are no longer those of the 1990s and the competition is with Imran Khan,” Chaudhry said.

He said the PML-N’s plan of action will see it “completely forced out” of the country’s politics but “the institutions will suffer damage” in the process.

The PML-N leader chalked up the institutions being “stuck in a vortex” to the mistakes of their leaders.

“Had they stayed within their limits this would not have happened, but anyway, the PML-N will now target institutions,” he said.

Chaudhry censured the party for what he characterized as oscillating between two narratives depending on the situation.

“They were brought into being by the establishment and the brothers decided that one will do pro-establishment politics, whereas the other will sell an anti-establishment narrative. When one narrative failed, they sought to push the other. This formula is also being transferred to the next generation,” he alleged.

It bears mentioning that a day earlier, Maryam Nawaz had said that the PML-N will not accept “unilateral” decisions by the Supreme Court of Pakistan after it ruled that Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will work as a trustee CM till Monday (July 25).

The Supreme Court’s decision came during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi’s petition against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab CM’s election.

“Amid pressure due to bullying, threats, misbehavior and abuse, if the house of justice makes specific decisions via the same bench — and negates itself, negates its own decisions, puts its weight behind one side — do not expect us to bow our heads before such one-sided decisions. Enough is enough!” tweeted the PML-N leader.