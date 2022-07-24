APP

Police arrest 4 persons for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held Naseer ud Din for having a 30 bore pistol. RA Bazaar police rounded up Abid with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Kalar Syedan police arrested Dildar and recovered a 12 bore gun and rounds. Murree police netted Husnain Noor and seized a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.  Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

