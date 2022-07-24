Police book 4 persons including CEO of illegal housing society

Rawalpindi-Police have booked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of illegal New Metro City Gujar Khan along with three of his subordinates on charges of floating advertisements illegally to lure public to purchase plots and consulting construction without approval of LOP by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), informed sources on Saturday.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with Police Station Gujar Khan under The Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976-34-1(b) on complaint of Muhammad Tariq, Scheme Inspector of Metropolitan and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) of RDA, they said. The accused nominated in the FIR have been identified as CEO illegal New Metro City/Bilal Steel Mills and Developers Malik Bilal Bashir, Muhammad Sharjil, General Manager Marketing New Metro City, Umer Shehzad, Development Head and Zarhoon Masood, Country Head.

According to sources, Muhammad Tariq, Inspector RDA, lodged a plaintiff with PS Gujar Khan stating he along with his team members paid a visit to GT Road on 22/7/2022 and found the management of New Metro City in Gujar Khan involving in floating illegal advertisement and continuing development work. He urged the police to register case against Punjab Development of Citizen Act (Assembled by Act of 2014 (1976).

Taking action, police registered case against four men including CEO of illegal housing scheme New Metro City and started conducting raids to arrest the accused.