Police nab man for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Rawalpindi-Following orders of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer, police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in raping a 13-year-old girl on gunpoint, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Adeel, resident of Chontra Jhelum, against whom a case has also been registered under sections 376iii/C-292 of Pakistan Penal Code, he added.

The police investigators have also obtained the physical remand of accused from court of law for further investigation, the spokesman said.

According to him, a labourer, lodged complaint with Police Station Saddar stating he along with her wife were out of home for earning bread and butter and had left her 13-year-old daughter. He added that a man namely Muhammad Adeel entered his home and raped his daughter on gunpoint. He said the rapist also made her objectionable pictures and later leaked the pictures in the area.

The applicant said that her daughter shared her ordeal with him. He asked police to register case against accused and to arrest him. Taking action, police registered case and rounded up the rapist, he said.

He said RPO Imran Ahmed had directed DPO Jhelum to take stern action against the accused. He said the DPO raided the house and arrested the rapist.