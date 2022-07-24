APP

Police net 106 beggars in 3 days

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars arrested 106 beggars during last three days to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

According to a police spokesman, the anti-beggary squads on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of the city.

Waseem Riaz said that special anti-beggary squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

“The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic,” he said.

