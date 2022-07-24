President Arif Alvi proposed on Twitter to form a new govt
President Dr. Arif Alvi gave a proposal on Twitter to form a new government in the country.
President Alvi said in a tweet that the country is going through a test in which democracy, media and the establishment will have to work together to form a new government.
He further wrote that a government should be formed which is in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan and democracy can’t be allowed to be hijacked by vested interests.