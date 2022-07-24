PTI smells a rat on ‘narrative of soft intervention’

ISLAMABAD – The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday smelled a rat by saying that a so-called “narrative of soft intervention” was nothing but a farce, which is allegedly being created by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) only to divert the attention from “controversial” election of chief minister in Punjab.

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s party said that it was ready to sit on the negotiation table with all the other political parties in the government to end this on-going political instability and economic crises if a specific date of next general elections would be announced by the ruling coalition, and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja tenders resignation from his post.

The opposition party ruled out the possibility of parley till resignation of CEC, and announcement of elections date.

The remarks of at least two leaders of the PTI came after some unconfirmed media reports said that the powerful circles have decided to play their role through “soft intervention” to end the stalemate by bringing all parties on the negotiation table. The reports said that the ruling coalition and the opposition would be convinced to go into early elections to be held in October.

Former human rights minister and PTI senior vice-president PTI Dr Shireen Mazari ruled out any sort of talks until a specific date was given for the forthcoming general elections and the incumbent CEC quits.

In a statement, issued here on the reports circulating about the “soft intervention” in Pakistani politics by powerful circles, she said that PTI expected a specific election date and resignation of CEC if the political chaos and economic freefall of the country was to be halted.

“If they want democracy in the country, they have to talk to the PTI being the biggest political force,” she added.

However, she made it clear that talks cannot be held until the date of election was given, adding, they needed solid assurance pertaining to the election commissioner’s resignation and election date, as no one has faith in the current election commissioner.

“The nation is with PTI and Imran Khan, as all the characters of the conspiracy are finding themselves in great trouble now,” she added.

She said if the government wanted stability, then it should accept the PTI’s demands. “We have been deceived many times but now we understand all the issues,” Mazari added.

Separately addressing a press conference here, PTI chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill said that the talks about soft intervention were nothing but a farce, as if elections were to be held in October, it should have been held when Khan demanded.

He stated that all political forces ganged up against PTI but they would face defeat eventually.

“PTI favours only such an intervention that will be within limits of law and Constitution,” he said, adding, if the reports about “soft intervention” are true. He said that Khan himself had announced the elections instead of sticking to power, then why the way of alleged foreign conspiracy was not stopped to go into early polls.

Says no talks till resignation of CEC, announcement of elections date

If a decision has been made to go into the election, then the nation would ask who was responsible for the present circumstances during the last three months, after the PTI government was sent packing, leading to critical economic crisis in the country and political instability, Gill also said.

“It looks that (the talk of) soft intervention is a trick only to divert all what is being happening in Lahore,” the PTI leader said. He said that an atmosphere has been created through this narrative of soft intervention to divert attention from the controversial election of CM Punjab and to affect the decision of the apex court on the controversial ruling of Punjab Assembly deputy speaker.