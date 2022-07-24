PTI top brass discusses post Punjab CM election issues

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has chaired an important consultative session of the political committee to discuss the political and legal situation emerged after the Punjab Chief Minister election.

According to the sources, an important consultative meeting of the political committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was held, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhary, Shireen Mazari, Farrukh Habib, Shahbaz Gul, Ali Zaidi, Aamir Kayani and other leaders also participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab and judicial matters were discussed, the future political strategy and plan of action were discussed in the meeting, the issues related to the postponement of local body elections in Sindh were also discussed.

On this occasion, Imran Khan said that the Sharif-Zardari nexus has destroyed the country’s economy, what happened in Punjab has revealed their politics, the nation will thwart their conspiracies.

