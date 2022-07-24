News Desk

Punjab Bar Council secretary shot dead in Lahore

Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Secretary Ashraf Rahi was murdered at Usman Chowk in Badami Bagh area of Lahore.

According to police, 50-year-old Ashraf Rahi was on his way in a car when unidentified suspects shot him dead in Badami Bagh area and fled away.

On information, a heavy police contingent reached the spot.

The deceased had two daughters, and he was a resident of Hanif Park.

The police also took information from the immediate relatives of the deceased whether he had some sort of enmity with anyone.

Meanwhile, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana sought a report from the City superintendent of police (SP).

He ordered the officer concerned to trace the accused with the help of CCTV cameras and arrest them as early as possible.

He also directed the officer to use all resources for the arrest of the accused.

