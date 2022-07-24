Punjab CM election: Ruling allies to move SC over full court bench formation

The ruling alliance on Sunday to file a plea in the Supreme Court for the formation of a full court to hear the petition filed against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker’s ruling in favor of the election of Hamza Shahbaz as Chief Minister.

The government coalition and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties have taken a joint decision to file a petition in the Supreme Court to form a full court while an important announcement will be made in a joint press conference today at 10 pm.

PDM parties and government coalition leaders will go to the Supreme Court together with their lawyers after the press conference, requesting to hear the Supreme Court bar review petition and related petitions together.