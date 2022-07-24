Staff Reporter

Punjab Sports Dept gives honorary membership to special athletes

LAHORE – Secretary Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz has announced to give special and para-athletes an honorary membership of Directorate General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab. He made this announcement during his meeting with Pakistan Wheelchair Association President Rukhsana Rajput and General Secretary M Zeeshan here at Punjab Stadium on Saturday. Talking on this occasion, Asadullah Faiz said that after getting honorary membership, the special athletes could use all the facilities of Sports Department Punjab such as sports gymnasium hall, swimming pool and all other facilities in Nishtar Park Sports Complex whenever they want. He said Sports Department Punjab would also organise sports competitions for special and para-athletes in near future. “We are providing equal sports opportunities to all male and female players of the province.” The PWA President and Secretary expressed gratitude over the initiatives taken by Secretary Sports Punjab for the welfare of special and para-athletes of the province.

