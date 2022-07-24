News Desk

Punjab’s situation is ‘greatest political instability’: Sheikh Rasheed

The former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday while terming the current situation in Punjab as the ‘greatest political instability’ explained that the Punjab Chief Minsitership has taken oath twice in the span of 2.5 months and the third one is in preparation.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief in his tweet mentioned that dollar has increased by 20 rupees in a week and the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has also increased the levy on LPG.

Rebuking the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership he added that they are now targeting the judiciary, which is the last hope for Pakistan.

He said that, “Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari have lost their minds”.

Earlier, he criticized Asif Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif saying that Zardari is a threat to the constitution and unity of the country.

He said they are working on a foreign agenda and named Nawaz Sharif as an equal participant in this conspiracy.

