QWP chief blames Imran for political, economic turmoil

PESHAWAR – Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said the coalition government would have to take steps to revive the economy and provide relief to the people.

Addressing a meeting of the QWP central and provincial office-bearers, he said that calling an election was no solution to the prevailing economic and political crises, adding, the government should complete its tenure to stabilise the national economy. However, he said that besides reviving the economy the government should give relief to the people as they were already facing rising inflation and joblessness.

Criticizing the former prime minister, Aftab Sherpao said that had Imran Khan Niazi been in power, the country would have gone bankrupt.

He held Imran Khan responsible for plunging the country into political and economic turmoil, saying he violated the agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Imran Khan lowered the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs after realising that he was going to be ousted from power through the no-trust motion,” he recalled.

Aftab Sherpao said that though the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 15 seats in the Punjab by-election, Imran Khan did not relent in his criticism of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and kept putting pressure on the election watchdog. “The ECP has reserved its verdict on the foreign forbidden funding case of the PTI, so Imran Khan is exerting pressure on the chief election commissioner in a bid to make him controversial and save his (Imran Khan) skin,” he elaborated.

The QWP leader said that Imran Khan used the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote his political interests. He also expressed concern over the worsening law and order in the ex-FATA.

The meeting observed a one-minute silence to pay respect to party leader Akhtar Munir belonging to the Hindu community, who died recently.