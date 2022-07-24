Rana Zaheer HC lifts COAS Inter-Club Hockey trophy

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI – Rana Zaheer Hockey Club Lahore clinched the 1st COAS National Inter-Club Hockey Championship 2022 trophy after beating Youth Hockey Club Malir Karachi in the thrilling final played here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The championship started with 718 clubs from 72 districts and 28 divisions participating from all over the country contesting at four stages including district, divisional, provincial and finally concluded at national level, where Rana Zaheer Hockey Club Lahore emerged as title winners of the inaugural event, which began with the purpose of hockey revival in the country.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa graced the final as chief guest and witnessed the entire final with great interest. At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest awarded the glittering trophy and medals to the winning team and individual prizes to the best player of the winning team, best goalkeeper, most goal scoring player, defender and best forward player.

The COAS also met representatives of the clubs from the remote areas of Pakistan and players to encourage for sports revival and talent hunt across Pakistan. He asked the club officials to continue to hunt fresh and promising talent for the national team and the hockey players to work hard and earn laurels for the country at international level.

Other prominent ones present on the occasion were hockey legends and former Olympians, who also witnessed the match to support the revival of the national game and appreciated the joint initiative of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), which will bear fruit for the country in future.