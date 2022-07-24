Renegotiating The Iran Deal

The international community is about to learn the crucial lesson that as difficult it is to reach a deal, it is perhaps much more cumbersome to re-enter an agreement that was previously set aside on bad terms. After Joe Biden took on the US presidency in 2020, it was assumed that it would reverse what was perhaps one of the most damaging aspects of the Trump doctrine–the throwaway of the Iran nuclear deal.

However, the international community is learning that this is something not so easy to do, and certainly, the same circumstances and limits cannot be imposed again as the world is widely different now than it was at the time the deal was set in place. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran’s nuclear programme is “galloping ahead”, which might be a “fatal blow” to chances of reviving the deal following 2018’s pull-out by the United States.

It speaks to the failures of the relevant security regimes that such damages had not been predicted. Firstly, it appears evident that with the lack of any incentives, Iran would continue with any nuclear programme, and perhaps more aggressively. There has been the arrival of a new government in Iran last year, which is markedly different, with the new President Ebrahim Raisi being more conservative and hard-line than the previous Rouhani government.

Secondly, the world powers must also be cognizant of the fact that what is happening on the diplomatic stage with other countries affects any potential transactions in the region. Escalations of the European Union and the US with Russia are bound to have an impact on Iran’s approach towards reconciliation over nuclear matters.

Nevertheless, it is important that both sides come to the table and settle differences soon. A conflict in Iran would have a highly destabilising effect on the rest of the region, and with the chaos in Afghanistan, the world cannot afford such uncertainty. Pakistan too should play a part to sit both sides down at the table. A sanction less Iran is important for Pakistan to map out a path for regional development, along with China.