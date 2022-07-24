SC to hear plea against Mazari’s ruling tomorrow

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition filed by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling over the election of Punjab CM on Monday.

According to details, the government has taken the decision over the assurance of arranging foolproof security for the SC and Red Zone ahead of the opening of the superior court tomorrow.

In connection with the security, the anti-riot force will be deployed in Red Zone.

After taking the decision, the government has reached the point that it would not allow the political workers of any parties to reach the vicinity of the Supreme Court, however, permission to enter of Red Zone will only be permitted after the showing of office cards to the authority.

It merits mention here that on Saturday outside the Supreme Court Lahore BranchRegistry, the political workers were gathered in large numbers, after which the security institutions issued a warning over another possible gathering of the workers outside the SC, following the tomorrow’s hearing over the election of Punjab CM.