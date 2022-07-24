News Desk

SC to hear plea against Mazari’s ruling tomorrow

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition filed by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling over the election of Punjab CM on Monday.

According to details, the government has taken the decision over the assurance of arranging foolproof security for the SC and Red Zone ahead of the opening of the superior court tomorrow.

In connection with the security, the anti-riot force will be deployed in Red Zone.

After taking the decision, the government has reached the point that it would not allow the political workers of any parties to reach the vicinity of the Supreme Court, however, permission to enter of Red Zone will only be permitted after the showing of office cards to the authority.

It merits mention here that on Saturday outside the Supreme Court Lahore BranchRegistry, the political workers were gathered in large numbers, after which the security institutions issued a warning over another possible gathering of the workers outside the SC, following the tomorrow’s hearing over the election of Punjab CM.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PML-N forms Punjab Cabinet

National

41-member Punjab Cabinet take oath at Governor House

National

Law minister wants full court to hear all cases related to Article 63-A

National

PTI top brass discusses post Punjab CM election issues

National

PML-N will begin ‘speaking against army’ in next few days, Fawad Chaudhry alleges

Lahore

Punjab CM election: Ruling allies to move SC over full court bench formation

Lahore

SCO secretary general calls on Prime Minister

National

Judiciary is PML-N’s new target: Sheikh Rasheed

National

Ch Shujaat reveals why he opposed Parvez Elahi

Karachi

People’s bus service suspended for all routes in Karachi after rain

1 of 8,653

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More