SSP Ops visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

Islamabad – SSP Operations Islamabad Malik Jamil Zafar paid a visit to Jamia Imambargah Asne Ashr in sector G-6 and reviewed security arrangements made by police to protect the participants of processions to be taken out during Moharam Ul Haram. SSP inspected security arrangements following the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. According to him, SSP Malik Jamil Zafar met with the organizers of Imambargahs who thanked the senior police officer for ensuring elaborate security measures. SSP (Traffic) Syed Tanvir Mustafa, SSP Investigation, SP City and AC city also accompanied SSP Operations on the occasion. He also checked security arrangements on the routes of processions. All security arrangements were supervised by DIG (Operations). SSP Islamabad directed to further improve security arrangements during his visit and said that no laxity in security would be tolerated. Security personnel including cops of Islamabad police, Rangers, FC, Special Branch, Traffic Police and Bomb Disposal squad performed security duties, while Bomb Disposal Squad conducted search of the procession’s route through modern technology. The surveillance of the procession was also conducted through safe city cameras, smart car and drone cameras while all participants were checked through metal detectors. Roads alongside the route were closed with barbed wires while traffic police diverted the vehicles on alternate routes and a special diversion plan was also issued for the purpose.