Israr Ahmad

SSP Ops visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

Islamabad – SSP Operations Islamabad Malik Jamil Zafar paid a visit to Jamia Imambargah Asne Ashr in sector G-6 and reviewed security arrangements made by police to protect the participants of processions to be taken out during Moharam Ul Haram. SSP inspected security arrangements following the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. According to him, SSP Malik Jamil Zafar met with the organizers of Imambargahs who thanked the senior police officer for ensuring elaborate security measures. SSP (Traffic) Syed Tanvir Mustafa, SSP Investigation, SP City and AC city also accompanied SSP Operations on the occasion. He also checked security arrangements on the routes of processions. All security arrangements were supervised by DIG (Operations). SSP Islamabad directed to further improve security arrangements during his visit and said that no laxity in security would be tolerated. Security personnel including cops of Islamabad police, Rangers, FC, Special Branch, Traffic Police and Bomb Disposal squad performed security duties, while Bomb Disposal Squad conducted search of the procession’s route through modern technology. The surveillance of the procession was also conducted through safe city cameras, smart car and drone cameras while all participants were checked through metal detectors. Roads alongside the route were closed with barbed wires while traffic police diverted the vehicles on alternate routes and a special diversion plan was also issued for the purpose.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 532 COVID cases in single day

Business

LCCI president for strong economic ties with ASEAN, SAARC, African region

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 of 2022

Business

Business community briefed about potential of Amazon platform to promote business activities

Business

Gold price up by Rs900 to Rs146,300 per tola

Business

Solution to Pakistan’s economic problems lies in well thought-out economic reforms: EAG

Business

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s future economic development, says Envoy

Business

Cambodia attracts $1.29b investment from China in H1 of 2022

Business

China reports fast H1 output growths across PV industrial chain

Business

Bank Alfalah, ACE Money Transfer give away Kia Sportage to six lucky remittance senders

1 of 9,536

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More