STEM hands-on-camp for kids to be arranged in capital

ISLAMABAD -Pakistan Science Club (PSC) in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation and National Skill University has planned to organize a physical STEM hands-on science camp for the kids in federal capital. During this camp, the kids will be enabled to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) by understanding the core concepts and ideas, experiential learning through systematic science projects, and hands-on practical application.

According to the official of PSC, the camp will start from July 25 and conclude on July 29 where the between the age of 08-14 will be engaged in four projects from Monday to Friday on multiple time slots.

The venue for the camp will be National Skills University Islamabad while the last date of registration is July 18. The program is free of cost and sponsored by the ECO Science Foundation PSC will only charge the project’s material cost.

The focus of the camp will be on renewable energy. In the hands-on project of wind energy, kids will learn about renewable energy and converting wind energy into electrical energy by making a wind turbine. While in a fun-filled exciting project of solar energy, the kids will understand how they can use sunlight to power a car and drive a car on clean energy.

About the activities, the official conveyed that the kids will see the craters of the moon with their own telescopes. This hands-on project helps students to learn about the lens and its working with daily life applications. The kids will be educated about the water rocket which is one of the most fun and exciting hands-on science activities around.

The main emphasis is on the understanding of a model rocket, its aerodynamic structure, and the concept of pressure, bottle rockets are excellent devices for investigating “Newton’s Three Laws of Motion.”

On the last day of camp, children with their parents participate in a thrilling and thought-provoking STEM family challenge that would not only help participants in testing their skills but also help them to learn about teamwork and communication. A certificate of participation from the Pakistan Science Club will be awarded to participants after camp completion, the official added.