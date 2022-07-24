SU research scholar grabs top position in poster presentation competition

HYDERABAD – The MPhil student of the Institute of Physics, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Qirat Iqbal has grabbed first position in the poster presentation competition at the 47th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC-2022). The competition was organized by the College of Advanced Quantum Technology in Murree. The university spokesman informed that the scholar received an award and certificate of appreciation after standing first in the poster presentation competition. Qirat Iqbal in presence of her supervisor Prof. Dr. Altaf Nizamani had showcased her poster presentation titled “Surface Ion Trap Design for Magnetic Quantum Sensing in 3D Space” at the conference, which was praised and appreciated by the scholars, professors and scientists of high caliber. Besides University of Sindh Jamshoro, scholars from top institutions of higher education of the country including National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), National Institute of Lasers and Optronics, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology, COMSATS, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and National Center for Physics took part in the poster presentation competitions. Scholar Qirat Iqbal was the only scholar from Sindh who participated in the 47th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC 2022).