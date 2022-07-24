Staff Reporter

SU research scholar grabs top position in poster presentation competition

HYDERABAD – The MPhil student of the Institute of Physics, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Qirat Iqbal has grabbed first position in the poster presentation competition at the 47th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC-2022). The competition was organized by the College of Advanced Quantum Technology in Murree. The university spokesman informed that the scholar received an award and certificate of appreciation after standing first in the poster presentation competition. Qirat Iqbal in presence of her supervisor Prof. Dr. Altaf Nizamani had showcased her poster presentation titled “Surface Ion Trap Design for Magnetic Quantum Sensing in 3D Space” at the conference, which was praised and appreciated by the scholars, professors and scientists of high caliber. Besides University of Sindh Jamshoro, scholars from top institutions of higher education of the country including National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), National Institute of Lasers and Optronics, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology, COMSATS, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and National Center for Physics took part in the poster presentation competitions. Scholar Qirat Iqbal was the only scholar from Sindh who participated in the 47th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC 2022).

More Stories
Business

LCCI president for strong economic ties with ASEAN, SAARC, African region

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 of 2022

Business

Business community briefed about potential of Amazon platform to promote business activities

Business

Gold price up by Rs900 to Rs146,300 per tola

Business

Solution to Pakistan’s economic problems lies in well thought-out economic reforms: EAG

Business

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s future economic development, says Envoy

Business

Cambodia attracts $1.29b investment from China in H1 of 2022

Business

China reports fast H1 output growths across PV industrial chain

Business

Bank Alfalah, ACE Money Transfer give away Kia Sportage to six lucky remittance senders

Business

Global stocks mixed as Snap shares dive after earnings

1 of 1,618

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More