The Chinese president administered the locally produced covid vaccine

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other dignitaries were administered the locally produced Covid vaccine.

In China, news regarding the health of top political figures is usually kept hidden from the public and the media.

However, according to the report of the British Broadcasting Corporation, the purpose of the Chinese authorities releasing this news to the public is to promote the campaign of booster doses due to the increase in the rate of corona cases in the country.

Zeng Yixen, deputy head of China’s National Health Commission, says that top officials receiving the corona vaccine means that China’s top leadership is satisfied with the locally developed vaccine.

It should be remembered that China has adopted a zero-tolerance policy regarding Corona, large-scale Corona testing and isolation are strictly implemented in the country, while lockdown is imposed in areas with more Corona cases.

