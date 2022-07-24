News Desk

Three arrested, over 39-kg drugs recovered in ANF raids

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday claimed to have arrested three people and recovered more than 39 kilograms of drugs from their possession in multiple raids in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

A spokesman for ANF while detailing the arrests said that the first action was carried out near Islamabad Motorway toll plaza after two people coming from Lahore were intercepted and 27 kilogram of heroin was recovered from their possession.

“Shahbaz Ali, and Humaira Naveed were arrested,” he said.

He further detailed that in another case, a parcel was recovered from a courier office in Rawalpindi carrying 1800 grams of ketamine.

“The drugs were to be smuggled to United States in boxing gloves and the parcel was booked in the name of a Faisalabad resident named Muhammad Razzaq,” he said.

In another raid, ANF recovered 11.5 kilograms of charas from a vehicle in Lee Market in Karachi and a person named Abdul Kamal has been arrested and booked in a case.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Nawaz cracks Sri Lanka’s solid start in first session on opening day

National

Pakistan deals twin blows to Sri Lanka in first Test

National

Punjab’s situation is ‘greatest political instability’: Sheikh Rasheed

Karachi

Low-lying areas inundated as heavy rain lashes Karachi

Lahore

Three flights cancelled, eight delayed at Lahore Airport

Karachi

Gas cut gets worsened in Karachi

Karachi

Tough global economic year ahead: Governor SBP

National

Mother-of-four slaughtered in Jhelum

National

100 dead, 57 injured in Balochistan rains: PDMA

Islamabad

PM takes notice of life-savings drugs’ shortage

1 of 10,228

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More