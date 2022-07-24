Three flights cancelled, eight delayed at Lahore Airport

The flight operation at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport has been affected due to shortage of airplanes and other reasons.

As many as three national and international flights have been cancelled while 8 others are delayed.

Gilgit-bound PIA Flight PK 609 has been cancelled

PIA Flight PK 610 which was scheduled to arrive at Lahore from Gilgit has been cancelled

Jeddah-bound Serene Airlines Flight ER 2822 has been cancelled

Istanbul-bound Turkish Airlines Flight TK 715 flew from Lahore after a delay of 2.5 hours

PK Flight 302 which was coming from Karachi to Lahore has been delayed by 2 hours

Karachi-bound Flight PK 303 is late by an hour and 40 minutes

Flight PK 160 which is coming from Baku is delayed by 45 minutes

Dubai-bound Emirates Airlines Flight EK 623 is delayed by 30 minutes