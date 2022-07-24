News Desk

Tough global economic year ahead: Governor SBP

Interim Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Murtaza Syed has said that the coming 12 months will be tough for the global economy due to the rise in global commodity prices.

According to details, interim SBP Chairman Syed Murtaza has said that the coming year would be tough on the global economy due to an increase in commodity prices. Pakistan’s economy is not as bad as people are estimating, he added.

He said that Pakistan’s debt to GDP ratio is 70%, while the foreign debt to GDP ratio is 40%. Pakistan’s internal debt is significant, but controlling them is easier, he added.

The countries that get the IMF program will be safe from the coming economic hardships.

Moreover, Deputy Governor SBP Inayat Hussain told that Pakistan’s foreign reserves are currently at $9.30 billion. The foreign reserves are not adequate as they should be enough for three months foreign payments but they are not as bad as projected, he added.

The Deputy Governor added that Pakistan will fulfil its need for dollars for the current year. Pakistan also has gold reserves of $3.80 billion, which are not included in the foreign reserves, he added.

Economic conditions are under control, we would not need to cash our gold reserves, he assured. The PKR has devalued by around 18% since December.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan deals twin blows to Sri Lanka in first Test

National

Punjab’s situation is ‘greatest political instability’: Sheikh Rasheed

Karachi

Low-lying areas inundated as heavy rain lashes Karachi

Lahore

Three flights cancelled, eight delayed at Lahore Airport

Karachi

Gas cut gets worsened in Karachi

National

Mother-of-four slaughtered in Jhelum

National

100 dead, 57 injured in Balochistan rains: PDMA

Islamabad

PM takes notice of life-savings drugs’ shortage

Islamabad

Three arrested, over 39-kg drugs recovered in ANF raids

National

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth at World Athletics Championship

1 of 8,718

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More