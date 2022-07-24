Traders to move court against FPA in power bills

Mardan-Traders of district Mardan on Saturday rejected the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) in electricity bills and announced to approach the apex court for relief.

In this connection, a meeting of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran (Ihsanullah Bacha group), was held under the chairmanship of its president Ihsanullah Bacha . All Sweets and Bakers’ Association Mardan Division president Haji Ghulam Habib Salarzi, general secretary Haji Ghulam Hussain Saraf, and others attended the meeting.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting that fuel adjustment in electricity bills is not acceptable in any case because the traders are already paying different taxes and due to the worst inflation, the business is standing on the edge of destruction.

Addressing the meeting, they warned if the fuel adjustment in electricity bills is not taken back, they will file a petition against it in apex court for relief.