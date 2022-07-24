Two minor brothers killed as wall caved in

LAHORE – Two minor boys have been killed and three others sustained injuries when a wall collapsed on their shanties after heavy rain near Samsani Village, Nawab Town here. In a statement, a spokesman of Edhi ambulance service said that the victims were identified as seven-year-old Saleem and his five-year-old brother Nadeem. He said that the injured including eight-year-old Shabana, six-year-old Yasmin and 60-year-old Nazeer have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment. Police have handed over the bodies to the heirs.

BODY FOUND FROM PARK

A body of a man has been found from Amna Park near Hanjarwal Niaz Baig here. In a statement, a spokesman of Edhi ambulance service said that some unidentified persons threw the body in the bushes after killing him.

DACOIT KILLED

A dacoit has been killed while his accomplice arrested in injured condition during a robbery attempt in Baghbanpura area here. In a statement, police said that three dacoits on a motorcycle tried to loot a citizen namely Shehzad Iqbal on gun-point. When he showed resistance, one of the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing which killed his one accomplice and injured another. Later, he fled the scene.

SP Cantt said that the killed dacoit has been identified as Ghulam alias Almas Abbas. He was the history sheeter in 58 serious criminal offences while the injured dacoit has been identified as Bilal who is the history sheeter in 86 criminal offences. An FIR has been registered on the complainant Shehzad Iqbal.