Our Staff Reporter

Under Imran rule, transfers, postings were on sale: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said corruption increased during tenure of Imran Khan as per Transparency International Report and even transfers and postings were on sale.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Imran Niazi suffers from a memory loss & needs a few reminders. One, as per Transparency International report, corruption increased during his rule. Even transfers/postings were on sale in addition to big scams.”

 

“Two, the people are paying the price of how he mismanaged the economy,” he said adding, “Three, Imran Niazi deeply hurt the global prestige & standing of the country and its relations with friendly countries. Four, he has lost a sense of balance in his lust for power, which is evidenced by his habitual recourse to lies, propaganda & blatant twisting of facts.”

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 532 COVID cases in single day

Business

LCCI president for strong economic ties with ASEAN, SAARC, African region

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 of 2022

Business

Business community briefed about potential of Amazon platform to promote business activities

Business

Gold price up by Rs900 to Rs146,300 per tola

Business

Solution to Pakistan’s economic problems lies in well thought-out economic reforms: EAG

Business

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s future economic development, says Envoy

Business

Cambodia attracts $1.29b investment from China in H1 of 2022

Business

China reports fast H1 output growths across PV industrial chain

Business

Bank Alfalah, ACE Money Transfer give away Kia Sportage to six lucky remittance senders

1 of 9,536

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More