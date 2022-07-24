Workshop on “Managing Science and Technology Parks” to be held in Sept

ISLAMABAD – The COMSTECH-OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation has planned to organize an international training workshop on “Managing Science and Technology Parks” in the month of September.

The workshop is being arranged in collaboration with Bilkent Cyber Technology Park, Pardis Technology Park, PAF-IAST Technology Park, and ICCBS Technology Park and Technology Incubation Center.

According to an official of COMSTECH, this workshop will analyze the path of development of an idea into a commercial product along with discussing the different models of accelerators, incubation centers and technology parks.

Furthermore, the workshop will focus specifically on training managers and personnel that run the technology parks.

Managers/ CEO of technology parks, managers from incubation parks, university based technology incubation centers, consultants, start-ups, ORIC incharge, Scientists, researchers, policy makers/ government officials, and academicians from the OIC countries can register for participating in the workshop till July 31.

The training workshop, scheduled to be held from September 7-8, will cover topics including the growth of an idea and team: from idea to the end of incubation period; product and market development, fundraising and commercialization; Accelerators: How to manage and support; Case studies of different types of accelerators and their development plan in Iran, Turkey and Pakistan; Case study: Pardis Summit Event; Pre-incubation and incubation; Graduation policies and post-incubation interaction; Publication: success stories documentation; different types of tech parks (public/ private), assessment policies, financial, credit and investment services and marketing services in parks (national & international) and Case study of Pardis Technology Park: Planning, funding, government policies and execution.

The resources persons will consist of managers and heads of various world renowned technology parks who will deliver lectures on key areas of technology park management. The first science park was established in 1970 by the University of Cambridge to facilitate the sharing of knowledge between the industry, academia and the government. Science parks play a key role in attracting talent to bring forward technological advancement and innovation.

It is an effective medium to attract entrepreneurs in desirable science and tech industries by providing high quality working space with a chance to work in close collaboration with the industry.

At a Science and Technology Park, businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs have access to purpose built office spaces, laboratories and meeting areas designed to facilitate research in growth in various fields of science and technology. These parks are managed by special professionals who stimulate and coordinate the flow of technology and knowledge among the universities, research and innovation institutions, market and so forth. These technology parks have proven to be the bridge between converting innovative ideas into commercial products and services.