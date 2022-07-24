Our Staff Reporter

Zardari wants political stability in country: MPA Abdul Jabbar

HYDERABAD – Pakistan People’s Party Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan on Saturday said that PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari played a reconciliatory role for strengthening democratic process in the Punjab Assembly’s elections for Chief Minister slot.
In a statement, the MPA said that role played by Asif Zardari was laudable and proved that the former president wanted political stability as well as continuation of democratic process in the country.
He said that the PPP would achieve brilliant triumph in the next elections and stabilize the country by putting an end to the political and economic crisis as well as by providing relief to poor people. He criticized the previous PTI government for deteriorating the economy of Pakistan and destroying institutions. However, he added that the PTI and its leadership was still reluctant to accept the prevailing democratic process and attempted to promote rigging and bullying in the country.

 

