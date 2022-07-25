10 more Corona cases surface in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Ten more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,122. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the total infected cases included 43,559 from Rawalpindi and 3,563 from other districts. Among the news cases, four arrived from the Islamabad territory area, two each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal Town, while one of each case arrived from Potohar Town and Lahore. “Presently, 91 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and no one at the health facilities,” the report added. The report further said that 6,981,783 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,020 samples were collected, out of which 1,010 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent.