100 dead, 57 injured in Balochistan rains: PDMA

QUETTA – At least 100 people have been killed and 57 others sustained injuries in rain-related accidents across the Balochistan province so far in the current monsoon season, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

Detailing the losses incurred during heavy rainfall in the province, the PDMA said that women, children and men were among 100 people killed in recent heavy rainfall in the province.

“Overall 6,063 houses were demolished while 550-kilometer road track along four major highways in the province also got damaged during the rainfall,” it said.

The authority further sharing the livestock losses said that 712 animals also died during the heavy downpour.

The Balochistan government has already imposed section 144 in the province amid forecasts of more heavy rains.