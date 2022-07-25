APP

3 persons held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered arms, illegal weapons from their possession during crackdown.
According to Police spokesman, Gujar Khan Police arrested Muhammad Kamran and Muhammad Shaban and recovered two pistols and 30 rounds from their custody.
Similarly, the Patriata Police held the accused Nadeem and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession.
Police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the police teams and said that crackdown would continue against the illegal weapons holders and criminals.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka post 315-6 on day-one of second Test against Pakistan

Newspaper

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

Newspaper

U-13 Golf Coaching Camp concludes at Royal Palm

Newspaper

Omar, Yashal hope to make presence felt in US Junior Amateurs

Newspaper

Unbeaten Pakistan women team finishes second in tri-series

Newspaper

5th Zalmi Madarsa League begins today

Newspaper

Wasim Akram joins Mirpur Royals as mentor for KPL2

Entertainment

Marvel unveils Black Panther 2 and more Avengers

Entertainment

Girls Aloud race for late Sarah Harding in Hyde Park

Entertainment

‘Adele’s highly anticipated Las Vegas residency to begin in November’

1 of 3,162

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More