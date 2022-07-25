33-year-old Pakistani becomes youngest judge of international bodybuilding competitions

In a proud moment for Pakistan,  the vice president of the Pakistan Body Building Federation, Armughan Muqeem, has been appointed as the youngest judge in the Asian bodybuilding championship held in the Maldives.

Muqeem, 33, will now perform his duties as a judge in Asian bodybuilding championship competitions after receiving a license in recognition of his skills and abilities from the Asian Body Building Federation (ABF).

Calling it a proud moment, Muqeem said that all his hard work of years bore fruit today.

“It was a proud moment for myself and my family to honour my nation with this great opportunity and be a sign of pride for my county,” he said.

More Stories
Headlines

CM Punjab polls: SC bans entry of political leaders, ministers

Islamabad

PPP files petition to become party in Punjab CM election case

Lahore

Imran’s facilitators must stop irrelevant intervention in politics: Saad Rafique

Entertainment

Pakistani celebrities await ‘fair’ ruling post Hamza’s ‘temporary’ victory

National

Three people cannot decide country’s fate: Bilawal Bhutto

Karachi

Heavy rain leaves Karachi submerged

National

Man kills aunt for ‘honour’ in Shikarpur

Karachi

Faryal Talpur directs PPP workers to stand by rain-hit people

National

Setting up bench to make biased decisions is ‘bench-fixing’: Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad

SC to hear plea against Mazari’s ruling today

1 of 10,629

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More