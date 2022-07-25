Staff Reporter

5th Zalmi Madarsa League begins today

LAHORE – The matches of the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will be played from today (Monday) in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Six teams are participating in the tournament, which are divided into two groups. Group A includes Gilgit Warriors, Skardu Tigers, Hunza Eagles while Group B comprises Diamir Lions, Astor Strikers and Nagar Stars. In the opening match, Gilgit Warriors will face Hunza Eagle while in the second match, Diamir Lions and Nagar Stars will face each other. Javed Afridi said Zalmi Foundation is fulfilling another promise by organizing the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasah League with the aim of portraying positive image of Pakistan and Madaris to the entire world.

