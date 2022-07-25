A Trustee Prime Minister

The crisis spurred on by the Chief Minister elections in the Punjab Assembly on Friday has entered its second day of the saga, as the chaos continues. The PTI coalition with PML-Q, outraged by the developments during the Punjab Assembly session, called for Supreme Court proceedings to adjudicate on the legality of the Deputy Speaker’s decision of rejecting the votes of the PML-Q for the candidate Pervez Elahi.

If the PTI and Pervez Elahi had expected that the court would decide in mere hours and they would have a decision by the weekend, they were mistaken. This is a highly complicated matter, and as the current situation shows, Supreme Court verdicts on parliamentary matters must require careful and proper deliberation. This situation would not have arisen had contradictory precedents not been set. The court, after holding emergency sessions on Saturday, has said that Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will work as a trustee till Monday, until the court issues a verdict on the question of legality of the chief minister election.

The good aspect of this temporary order is that the court is not issuing a high-pressure emergency quick verdict and is taking its time to listen to counsels of both sides before settling what could be a highly consequential precedent. However, this also means that this political crisis, one that came about as a result of bad politics and petty squabbling between politicians, will continue longer. An interim chief minister has little powers, and there appears no point to a temporary government at a time when important decisions are required to be taken.

It is unfortunate that once again a question of parliamentary rules has to be decided by the court, instead of by politicians. It reflects the unparalleled division between the politicians which has put the entire country in limbo. This is an untenable situation for the political system and there needs to be a dialogue and consensus on the rules of the game.