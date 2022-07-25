‘Adele’s highly anticipated Las Vegas residency to begin in November’

LAS VEGAS – Adele has reportedly set new dates for her much anticipated Las Vegas residency which are said to be scheduled from November this year. The concerts were originally set for January at Caesars Palace which the 34-year-old cancelled just 24 hours before the shows were scheduled to happen. The Easy on Me hit-maker has not officially announced the show dates yet, however, information leaked by Ticketmaster in the US claimed that the Adele show will happen by the end of this year as per The Sun. “The buzz is that we are gearing up for a booking announcement before the end of the month,” an insider told the publication. “It has been a hugely stressful time here because they staked so much money on her deal,” the source added. “It will be a huge relief once the dates are re-booked.” “They took the decision to wait until Adele was ready, but it’s been nerve-racking because no one expected the wait to be as long as it has been,” the outlet reported. Previously, during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Adele said that the public reaction to the postponement of the shows left her as a ‘shell of a person’.

“I was frightened about letting them down and I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn’t,” she said.

“I stand by that decision. I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that is why it was such a massive, massive story,” the singer continued.