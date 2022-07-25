Admiral Khalid Mir elected Chairman KCFR, Ikram Sehgal Patron in Chief

KARACHI – The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Karachi Council on For­eign Relation (KCFR) was held at a local club in Karachi. After the Secretary General’s and the Treasurer’s report, Chair­man Ikram Sehgal concluded the meeting. While all mem­bers of the Board of Governors (BOG) as well as other KCFR members put great pressure on Ikram Sehgal to continue for one more term, he stayed with his decision to step down to set a good precedent for the future. Ikram Sehgal profusely thanked all members for their tremendous support through­out the tenure of the outgoing BOG, in particular he praised that Secretary General Com­modore Sadeed Malik for his outstanding work. The elec­tions were then conducted with Lt Gen Moinuddin Haid­er (former Chairman KCFR) as the Chief Election Commis­sioner