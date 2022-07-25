Admiral Khalid Mir elected Chairman KCFR, Ikram Sehgal Patron in Chief
KARACHI – The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Karachi Council on Foreign Relation (KCFR) was held at a local club in Karachi. After the Secretary General’s and the Treasurer’s report, Chairman Ikram Sehgal concluded the meeting. While all members of the Board of Governors (BOG) as well as other KCFR members put great pressure on Ikram Sehgal to continue for one more term, he stayed with his decision to step down to set a good precedent for the future. Ikram Sehgal profusely thanked all members for their tremendous support throughout the tenure of the outgoing BOG, in particular he praised that Secretary General Commodore Sadeed Malik for his outstanding work. The elections were then conducted with Lt Gen Moinuddin Haider (former Chairman KCFR) as the Chief Election Commissioner