News Desk

Armed forces reiterate unwavering support for civil govt’s rescue, recovery efforts

The 249th Corps Commanders’ Conference on Monday reaffirmed resolve of the Armed Forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities.

The Corps Commander Conference held at GHQ was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Forum took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border and Internal Security.

The COAS lauded successful ongoing counter terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.

The COAS also appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan rejects, strongly condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister: FO

Islamabad

Finance Ministry sends six names to PM for new State Bank Governor

Islamabad

Party head will also have to listen to parliamentary party’s opinion: CJP

Islamabad

MPs received no directions by PML-Q head over CM poll voting: Moonis

Islamabad

Punjab cabinet formation renews memory of PML-N attack on SC: Fawad

National

Zardari will return soon: Spokesperson Bilawal House

Islamabad

SC resumes hearing Pervez Elahi’s petition on CM Punjab election

National

Hamza moves SC over full court bench formation

Lahore

Ch Shujaat, Fazlur Rehman discuss political situation over call

Islamabad

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian defense minister

1 of 8,659

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More