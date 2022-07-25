Staff Reporter

Army man martyred in fire exchange with terrorist in DIK

RAWALPINDI    –    Fire exchange took place between army troops and terrorist in general area Draban, Dera Ismail Khan District, yesterday, according to the ISPR Directorate. In a statement, the ISPR said, “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. However, during intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Mujeeb Ur Rehman (age 31 years, resident of Lakki Marwat) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.” Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it said.

