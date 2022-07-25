Arshad Nadeem Impresses

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secured fifth place in the World Championships javelin final in Oregon, becoming the first Pakistani athlete to achieve a top-eight finish. Even though a medal eluded the solitary Pakistani athlete, this is still an incredible achievement considering the odds that were stacked against him.

Arshad Nadeem reached the final as finished on the ninth spot during the qualifying round on July 21, becoming the first Pakistani athlete ever to achieve such a feat. The 25-year-old Pakistani javelin thrower rose to prominence last year when he qualified for the final of the Tokyo Olympics, once again being the only Pakistani to compete in the final of any track and field event in Olympic history. It is also important to point out that he has been competing while nursing an elbow injury that he picked up before the Olympics.

Arshad came into the final as an underdog and was up against the best throwers in the world. Grenada’s Anderson Peters secured the gold medal as he achieved the highest distance of 90.54m in his sixth and final attempt. India’s Neeraj Chopra took the silver medal with 88.13m and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch bagged the bronze medal with a throw of 88.09m. Arshad’s performance was progressive and full of spirit as he continued to improve over successive attempts and registered the second-best performance of his career. In his fourth attempt, he achieved a distance of 86.16m—his career-best had been in Iran with 86.38m in 2021.

Arshad Nadeem’s journey thus far has been inspiring and one must wonder how the results could have been different had he been competing regularly in international events, had sponsors and adequate medical support to treat his injury early instead of carrying it into this event. His next two events will most likely be Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games, and one hopes that he is able to treat his injury before they commence. It is sad to see how an athlete of his level has not received the kind of patronage and support he deserves, but despite these challenges Arshad Nadeem continues to make us proud and inspire us all by his sheer will and dedication.