Aslam Raisani’s mother passes away

QUETTA – Mother of Aslam Raisani, for­mer Balochistan CM passed away on Sunday. Later, her fu­neral prayer was performed at Kanak Stadium of Mastung district and she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard. A large number of renowned politicians, bureaucrats and people of different schools of thought attended the last ritu­al. She was wife of former fed­eral minister and former gov­ernor of Balochistan, Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani, mother of former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Chief of Sarawan Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, former senator Nawabzada Mir Haji Lashkari Raisani and late Nawabzada Mir Siraj Khan Raisani. Mean­while, Balochistan Chief Minis­ter Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of wife of late Nawab Ghos Bakhsh Rai­sani and mother of former CM Balochistan Nawab Muham­mad Aslam Khan Raisani. In a message issued here on Sun­day, CM Balochistan prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in Jannat and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.