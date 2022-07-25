Staff Reporter

Aslam Raisani’s mother passes away

QUETTA    –   Mother of Aslam Raisani, for­mer Balochistan CM passed away on Sunday. Later, her fu­neral prayer was performed at Kanak Stadium of Mastung district and she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard. A large number of renowned politicians, bureaucrats and people of different schools of thought attended the last ritu­al. She was wife of former fed­eral minister and former gov­ernor of Balochistan, Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani, mother of former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Chief of Sarawan Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, former senator Nawabzada Mir Haji Lashkari Raisani and late Nawabzada Mir Siraj Khan Raisani. Mean­while, Balochistan Chief Minis­ter Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of wife of late Nawab Ghos Bakhsh Rai­sani and mother of former CM Balochistan Nawab Muham­mad Aslam Khan Raisani. In a message issued here on Sun­day, CM Balochistan prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in Jannat and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka post 315-6 on day-one of second Test against Pakistan

Newspaper

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

Newspaper

U-13 Golf Coaching Camp concludes at Royal Palm

Newspaper

Omar, Yashal hope to make presence felt in US Junior Amateurs

Newspaper

Unbeaten Pakistan women team finishes second in tri-series

Newspaper

5th Zalmi Madarsa League begins today

Newspaper

Wasim Akram joins Mirpur Royals as mentor for KPL2

Entertainment

Marvel unveils Black Panther 2 and more Avengers

Entertainment

Girls Aloud race for late Sarah Harding in Hyde Park

Entertainment

‘Adele’s highly anticipated Las Vegas residency to begin in November’

1 of 9,546

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More