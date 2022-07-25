BAP expresses concerns over ongoing political crisis

QUETTA – The core committee of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Sunday expressed concerns over sharp criticism by the political parties on the national institutions, urging them to have patience for the country’s sake which was facing political and economic crisis. Reiterating the party’s resolve, the leadership said, “BAP is ready to play its role for the improvement of the political situation in the centre.” The first meeting of the BAP’s core committee was held under the chairmanship of its central president and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, General Secretary BAP Senator Manzoor Khan Kakar, Provincial President BAP , Senior Provincial Minister Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhutani, Provincial General Secretary BAP, Senior Provincial Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, MPA Zubaidah Jalal, Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, and other were in attendance. The meeting reviewed the political and economic situation in the country in detail. The participants asked the political parties to have patience, and tolerance in view of the problems and situations faced by the country. Emphasizing that the country could not afford the politics of anarchy in any case, the meeting underscored that any wrong moves could bring about very negative consequences, putting the country’ and its people’s security and survival at stake.

“Political parties should focus on solving problems by dialogue and should work together for the purpose,” they added. The committee also offered to play a role in improving the political situation in view of its numerical majority in the Senate and the National Assembly.

It also reviewed the political and overall situation of Balochistan in detail, and appreciated the performance of the provincial institutions on the rescue and rehabilitation activities in the flood situation caused by the recent rains. “In this regard, assistance will also be taken from the federal government,” they stressed.