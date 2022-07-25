APP

Car-bus collision near Mansehra leaves 3 dead

MANSEHRA – At least three persons died and five injured when a bus and car collided near Mansehra on E-35 Expressway.

According to the motorway police sources, a speeding car and bus collided on Hazara Motorway near Mansehra city and left a woman and two minor girls travelling in the car dead on the spot. In the accident, five people received minor injuries who were shifted to hospital.

Mansehra.

The motorway police was quick in reaching the spot and rendering rescue services to the injured, who were reported to be out of danger and discharged from the hospital after initial treatment.

 

 

